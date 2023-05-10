Mail carriers collecting food donations for Stamp Out Hunger food drive on held May 13

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its Stamp Out Hunger food drive this weekend.
This Saturday May 13 USPS customers are asked to fill a bag with healthy, non-perishable food items and place it by their mailbox for mail carriers to pick up.
During the drive, postal employees collect the food and donate it to local food banks and pantries.
Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest one-day food drive, with 1.82 billion pounds of food collected since it began in 1993.
The drive is held in spring because many schools suspend their breakfast and lunch programs for the summer, leaving millions of kids in need of alternative sources of nutrition.
Patrick Nee with the National Association of Letter Carriers and Michelle Orge with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about the drive.