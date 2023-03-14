Main construction work for Madison bus rapid transit begins despite continuing equity concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week, main construction work is starting on Madison's newly-approved Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT). It comes after a barrage of backlash over the past year involving Metro Transit and equity concerns.
Transportation officials addressed the public Tuesday on the timeline and impacts of road work over the next two years.
"The main construction work has just recently started in March of 2023," Metro Transit Transportation Planner Mike Cechvala said. "We expect that work to go on through the summer of 2024."
The BRT system will run primarily along a much more consolidated corridor stretching from East Towne Mall to West Towne Mall. It will include a variety of features that differ from the current east-west bus routes in Madison.
Those include:
- Dedicated bus lanes
- Wait times of 15 minutes or less
- Larger 40'-60' buses to fit more people
- 45 stations at 31 different locations in the city
- Fare payment at automated systems at stations
- Less frequent stops
City officials say the new system will help improve efficiency, economic development, safety and environmental sustainability.
"It is going to bring an entirely different level of transit service to Madison," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
Rhodes-Conway and other leaders also claim the new system will better service communities of color. However, many Madison residents, like Rhodes-Conway's opponent in the upcoming mayoral race, Gloria Reyes, claim the new system is inequitable and will cut out some low income and disabled communities.
The topic got heated at a debate hosted by the University Hill Farm Neighborhood Association Monday.
"Just a question, did you take the bus here today?" Reyes pointedly asked of Rhodes-Conway.
"No, because currently we don't have a bus rapid transit system," Rhodes-Conway replied.
Reyes, who has claimed Rhodes-Conway is out of touch with the issue, says the plan is flawed and a waste of time and money.
"We have a mayor that has been focused on passing and supporting a bus rapid transit system that is inequitable and that we can't afford," Reyes said at the debate Monday.
Reyes' criticism stems from Metro Transit's original redesign to the entire Madison bus system — which, when first unveiled, quickly received backlash for cutting out some low income and disabled communities on Madison's north and south side.
While the BRT system is a separate entity than the newly approved Metro Redesign system, they operate along some of the same routes and are both run by Metro Transit. They're also both led by transportation planner Mike Cechvala.
Regardless, Cechvala, the mayor and other city leaders have continuously pushed for the new designs and BRT system.
"We're going to try our best and we hope that it works well," Cechvala said. "If it doesn't work well, we'll try to make it work better."
BRT construction has begun on Madison's west side between Junction Road and University Bay Drive. Construction is set to begin on East Washington Avenue, Anderson Street and Mendota Street in early April.
Cechvala says the BRT system should be operational by the end of 2024.
