Mainly dry today, rain is back tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll dry off today ahead of more rain moving in for our midweek.
There is a chance for a few areas of fog or sprinkles this morning, but you won't need the rain gear. Expect a sun-cloud mix with temps warming to the low to mid 70s.
Rain moves in after midnight with widespread showers and t-showers my the morning drive. Cloudier skies will keep temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 60s. Showers become spottier in the afternoon with around 1/10-3/4" widespread with hot spots getting 1" or more.
Thursday looks dry and warmer with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance Friday through Saturday night, but there is a chance we miss these systems. Stay with your Storm Track team as we update the forecast.