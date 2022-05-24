Mainly dry today, rain on the way Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - You can get away without the umbrellas most of the day with a couple of showers possibly moving in by this evening.
Temps stay below normal in the mid to upper 60s, however that's still pleasant and spring-like.
A few more showers may develop tonight, but look nearly guaranteed Wednesday with widespread activity in the morning and then a few breaks possible in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s again. A few rumbles of thunder may also pop-up as the main low pressure approaches.
Isolated shower chances linger into Thursday in the mid 60s again ahead of a warmer trend heading into the holiday weekend. Low 70s Friday afternoon, mid 70s on Saturday with a slight chance for isolated storms. Temps climb to the low 80s Sunday and get to the mid 80s on Memorial Day.