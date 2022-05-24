 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mainly dry today, rain on the way Wednesday

  • Updated
Rain planner

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - You can get away without the umbrellas most of the day with a couple of showers possibly moving in by this evening.

Temps stay below normal in the mid to upper 60s, however that's still pleasant and spring-like.

A few more showers may develop tonight, but look nearly guaranteed Wednesday with widespread activity in the morning and then a few breaks possible in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s again. A few rumbles of thunder may also pop-up as the main low pressure approaches.

Isolated shower chances linger into Thursday in the mid 60s again ahead of a warmer trend heading into the holiday weekend. Low 70s Friday afternoon, mid 70s on Saturday with a slight chance for isolated storms. Temps climb to the low 80s Sunday and get to the mid 80s on Memorial Day.

Tags

Recommended for you