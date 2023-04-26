Major cleanup underway in the Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – A major cleanup is underway in the Milwaukee River in the Third Ward.
Barges, barriers and pipes set up near Tressle Park and the Water Street Bridge will soon help clean up harmful pollutants.
Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, recently got an update on the project that’s being spearheaded by We Energies. The utility company will be using equipment that it describes as an “underwater vacuum.”
The riverwalk may be closed periodically throughout the summer, but there will still be access on the river.
Utility spokesman Brendan Conway says they hope to do the project with little to no inconvenience to the community.
Part of the project includes adding clean layers of sand on the river bed as well.
We Energies hopes to have the project completed by October.