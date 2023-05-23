 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

"Major damage" to home on Madison's west side after fire

Trempealeau Trail fire in Madison 5-23-2023
Madison Fire Dept. Photo

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department says a house on the city's west side had major damage after a fire on Tuesday.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. at a home on Trempealeau Trail.

Fire officials say someone who lived there called 911, reporting smoke coming out of their house by the garage. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and garage.

It took about an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping two people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

