"Major damage" to home on Madison's west side after fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department says a house on the city's west side had major damage after a fire on Tuesday.
The fire started around 4:15 p.m. at a home on Trempealeau Trail.
Fire officials say someone who lived there called 911, reporting smoke coming out of their house by the garage. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and garage.
It took about an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.
No one was hurt.
The Red Cross is helping two people who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.