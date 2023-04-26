Major flooding along Mississippi River forces residents to evacuate, leaves homes flooded

BAGLEY (WKOW) -- At 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the last few residents left in a river front community in West Bagley packed up their things and left their flooded homes behind, after flood waters from the Mississippi River inundated entire neighborhoods.
Some pulled their belongings in wagons through inches of standing water over closed roadways. Others packed the backs of their ATVs with groceries, headed back in to hunker down until floodwaters subside.
Nancy Manthe said she only had one word to describe the destruction throughout her neighborhood.
"Devastating," resident Nancy Manthe said. "It's crazy, there are elderly people here. You feel so sorry for them."
Officials at the National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse say record snowfall followed by rapidly rising temperatures earlier this month have led to a significant flooding event not seen in some 20 years.
Jordan Wendt is an NWS Hydrologist.
"It's not too common that, you know, a lot of these towns and roads get shut down," Wendt said. "But flooding on the Mississippi River is not uncommon either. Just most of the time it's relatively more minor."
And Wendt says the worst is still to come. The river is forecasted to crest near Prairie Du Chien sometime between Thursday and Saturday, and it will likely reach a peak level not seen more than once or twice in recorded history.
Just down the road in Cassville, village officials set up hydraulic pumps all along the riverside to divert water from flooded streets downtown into a nearby river front park, already under several feet of water.
Jesse Richards loaded sandbags in a trailer near downtown to help out an elderly neighbor protect his home.
"Around here just everyone comes together and helps out one another," Richards said. "There’s a lot of senior citizens in the community that can’t do it themselves, so a lot of people come together and just help to make it all a little better."
Richards is a life-long resident of the area and said he hasn't seen the river this high in more than 20 years. He knows from past experience though; this is only the beginning.
"It sucks and it takes away a lot of opportunities, the ferry's not running now," Richards said. "This will be an all-summer thing to clean up after this. It's a mess."