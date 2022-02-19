Major gas leak on Madison's east side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Madison Fire official told 27 News crews were still on scene of the gas leak as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday waiting for the building to self-ventilate.
The fire official added that they would not be surprised if ventilation continues until morning.
They said crews do not yet know the cause of the gas leak.
The fire department is asking the public to continue avoiding the area.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Madison Fire official told 27 News that gas has been turned off in the area and the buildings in the block have been evacuated. However, gas is still in the buildings, so the fire department will have to clear each building on the block before the leak can be cleared.
Eagan Road between East Towne Blvd. and Lien Road / Thierer Road is now closed. Continue to avoid the area.
Madison Fire Engine 8 and Ladder 8 are still on the scene.
MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a major gas leak on the 1700 block of Eagan Road on Madison's east side, according to City of Madison Fire Department officials.
Madison Fire initially received a call about the leak around 3:00 p.m. Officials say it appears that the leak is near a building on the north side of the Princeton Club.
Officials said the leak appears to be underground and will take several hours to repair.
Madison Fire is asking people to avoid the area until the leak is contained.
This is a developing story.