Major winter storm developing this morning

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MADISON (WKOW) - Our winter storm and ice storm warnings are in effect and last until noon Thursday.

Snow will develop this morning with sleet and freezing rain starting by mid-morning, continuing to fall moderately late-morning through late-evening. Combined with high winds gusting up to 40 mph, and spotty power outages will be possible.

Travel is not advised for the entire WKOW area and could be nearly impossible at times for our state line counties where 1/10-1/2 inch of ice will accumulate. 3-6 inches of slushy snow and sleet is expected in the Madison area with 6-10+ inches of heavy snow and some sleet farther north.

Precipitation rates become lighter overnight with one final push of snow, freezing rain and/or sleet for the drive in Thursday before it tapers through the rest of the morning.

