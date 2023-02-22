Major winter storm developing this morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our winter storm and ice storm warnings are in effect and last until noon Thursday.
Snow will develop this morning with sleet and freezing rain starting by mid-morning, continuing to fall moderately late-morning through late-evening. Combined with high winds gusting up to 40 mph, and spotty power outages will be possible.
Travel is not advised for the entire WKOW area and could be nearly impossible at times for our state line counties where 1/10-1/2 inch of ice will accumulate. 3-6 inches of slushy snow and sleet is expected in the Madison area with 6-10+ inches of heavy snow and some sleet farther north.
Precipitation rates become lighter overnight with one final push of snow, freezing rain and/or sleet for the drive in Thursday before it tapers through the rest of the morning.