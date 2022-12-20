 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause
sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Major winter storm to impact holiday travel before the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Light snow is causing slippery roads this morning, but a much more significant snow will move in starting Wednesday night.

Light snow ends early this morning along a cold front causing temps to fall through the day. Mid 20s this morning fall to the teens in the afternoon with sunny skies returning. We'll bottom out near zero tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Winter officially begins Wednesday and we'll be quiet but cloudy through the day. Light snow develops late in the evening and overnight with winds picking up intensity through Thursday as snow continues. Right now, it looks like around 4-8 inches of powdery snow is likely. And with winds gusting at 40-50 mph, a whiteout is possible at times, which would cause blizzard warnings if it happens. Wind chills will fall to 20 to 30 below zero Friday.

Still breezy as our storm departs on Christmas Eve with sunshine returning and temps in the single digits. Similarly cold on Christmas Day with single digit temperatures continue and another round of light snow possible at night and Monday.

