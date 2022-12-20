Major winter storm to impact holiday travel before the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Light snow is causing slippery roads this morning, but a much more significant snow will move in starting Wednesday night.
Light snow ends early this morning along a cold front causing temps to fall through the day. Mid 20s this morning fall to the teens in the afternoon with sunny skies returning. We'll bottom out near zero tonight with partly cloudy skies.
Winter officially begins Wednesday and we'll be quiet but cloudy through the day. Light snow develops late in the evening and overnight with winds picking up intensity through Thursday as snow continues. Right now, it looks like around 4-8 inches of powdery snow is likely. And with winds gusting at 40-50 mph, a whiteout is possible at times, which would cause blizzard warnings if it happens. Wind chills will fall to 20 to 30 below zero Friday.
Still breezy as our storm departs on Christmas Eve with sunshine returning and temps in the single digits. Similarly cold on Christmas Day with single digit temperatures continue and another round of light snow possible at night and Monday.