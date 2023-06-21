 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Make Music Day takes over southern Wisconsin cities

  • Updated
  • 0
guitar music
MGN

(WKOW) — Make Music Day is happening in several places in southern Wisconsin Wednesday.

The day is held annually on June 21, the longest day of the year. It's part of an international summer solstice music celebration happening in more than 1,000 cities nationwide— including Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Beloit. 

Make Music Madison is celebrating by hosting the city-wide fest at coffee shops, libraries and parks. People of all musical abilities will be sharing their talents.

An interactive Madison map is available HERE.

In Rock County, Make Music Beloit is kicking off the summer with its own music fest. 

“Make Music Day is focused on providing free, accessible music to all which is such an important part of building a vibrant community,” details Visit Beloit CEO Celestino Ruffini. 

Nine different locations in downtown Beloit will host musicians playing jazz, gospel, blues, reggae and other genres.

Click HERE to see a map of venues in Beloit. 

