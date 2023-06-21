Make Music Day takes over southern Wisconsin cities

(WKOW) — Make Music Day is happening in several places in southern Wisconsin Wednesday.
The day is held annually on June 21, the longest day of the year. It's part of an international summer solstice music celebration happening in more than 1,000 cities nationwide— including Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Beloit.
Make Music Madison is celebrating by hosting the city-wide fest at coffee shops, libraries and parks. People of all musical abilities will be sharing their talents.
An interactive Madison map is available HERE.
In Rock County, Make Music Beloit is kicking off the summer with its own music fest.
“Make Music Day is focused on providing free, accessible music to all which is such an important part of building a vibrant community,” details Visit Beloit CEO Celestino Ruffini.
Nine different locations in downtown Beloit will host musicians playing jazz, gospel, blues, reggae and other genres.
Click HERE to see a map of venues in Beloit.