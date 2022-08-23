'Making a Murderer' turns into musical at Scotland festival

(WKOW) — Popular Netflix documentary "Making a Murderer" is turning into a musical in Scotland.
The musical titled "Making a Murderer: The Musical" is one of a number of shows being performed at the Underbelly at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The festival's website describes the show as a comedy-drama that takes viewers on an "emotional and eye-opening journey." The 60-minute show claims it "highlights the many flaws, biases and inconsistencies" that led to the convictions of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.
Avery and Dassey were convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Avery is appealing his conviction.