Making history: Badger Honor Flight's first majority-woman veteran flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) — On its 41st mission, Badger Honor Flight made history. For the first time, the organization flew a group of mostly women veterans to the nation's capital to see the memorials built in honor of their service.
"On active duty, you're a fly in buttermilk. There's like 50 men to one woman," U.S. Navy veteran Mary Jenell Hackley said. "To see a whole bunch of us from all branches of the service together means a whole lot to me. If you see all of us together, you can see the women were there."
