'Making sure that we make good health choices': Doctors recognize June as Men's Health Month

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WKOW) -- June is Men's Health Month and doctors say it's a time dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges they face and encouraging them to prioritize their well-being.
The CDC says men have a shorter life expectancy and are more prone to conditions like cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. But Charles Hayes, an Aspirus Family Medicine Resident, said there are things men can do to improve their health.
"Making sure that we make good health choices in that aspect exercise, making sure that they're stopping some of their more unhealthy habits, drinking, smoking, etc.," he said.
Hayes said an easy thing to do is eat more leafy vegetables and lean meats. Preventative visits are also important.
"To make sure that we catch things before they manifest as something more problematic. Some things like just overall cancer screenings, checking blood just to make sure that there's nothing stewing inside of there," he said.