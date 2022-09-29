Mammoth Hike Challenge set to hit Ice Age Trail

MADISON (WKOW) — The Ice Age Trail Alliance is encouraging everyone to hit the trail in October with the Mammoth Hike Challenge.
It's the third year for the event. This year, participants are challenged to walk, hike, run or backpack 42 miles of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in honor of the 42nd Anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail. The challenge also requires participants to visit three designated trail communities.
Participants can complete the challenge individually or form a team. The reward for completing the Mammoth Hike Challenge is a 2022 limited-edition challenge patch and certificate.
Registration is free and can be done online.
The Ice Age Trail encompasses 1,200 miles of Wisconsin trails. Seventeen communities are designated as Ice Age Trail Communities, including: Antigo, Cornell, Cross Plains, Delafield, Hartland, Janesville, Lodi, Manitowoc-Two Rivers, Merrill, Milton, Rib Lake, Slinger, St. Croix Falls, Sturgeon Bay, Verona, West Bend, and Whitewater.