Man accused in 2021 Labor Day homicide takes plea deal

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man accused in a 2021 Madison homicide reached a plea agreement with prosecutors Friday.

Dane County court records show Jeremiah Cain, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide. The court dismissed the charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Cain is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Nicholas T. Cooke on Labor Day weekend. Cooke was found in a crashed SUV on Acewood Boulevard and he later died at a hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cain, who was 18 at the time.

In March 2022, he was arrested in Chicago.

Cain is scheduled to be sentenced in November.