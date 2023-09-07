Man accused in 'brutal' sexual assault given $1M cash bail

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man accused in the "brutal" sexual assault of a UW-Madison student received a $1 million cash bail Thursday.

Brandon Andre Thompson was arrested for a physical and sexual assault that left a woman in critical condition.

At Thompson's initial appearance, prosecution called for a $2 million cash bail. The Dane County District Attorney's office said Thompson is the "greatest public threat in the county" and letting him walk free puts "everyone at risk" of another attack.

Thompson's defense called for a $10,000 cash bail, arguing that it's still a significant sum for a 26-year-old.

The judge stated he gave a high bail because the evidence presented in the case is so "shocking" and "appalling" that there is "high incentive" for Thompson to not appear at future court hearings. He stated Act 3, a recently passed bail amendment meant to prevent suspects of violent crimes from easily posting bail, weighed into the decision.

If released on bail, Thompson must be monitored by GPS before he is released as part of the bail conditions.

Thompson is scheduled to be back in court for a status conference September 25.