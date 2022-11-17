Man accused in deadly Town of Dunn crash sentenced

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- The man accused of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been sentenced, according to Wisconsin Court records.

Eric Ignarski, 40, was sentenced Thursday to 8 years in prison with 4 years extended supervision.

In September 2022, he entered a guilty plea to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Prosecutors dismissed the 2nd-degree reckless homicide and homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC charges against him.

A criminal complaint stated Ignarski was behind the wheel of his Toyota Camry the night of September 11, traveling down US Highway 51 in the Town of Dunn when he drifted across the center line. He crashed head-on into a Hyundai on the other side of the road.

The driver of the Hyundai died.