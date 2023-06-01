Man accused in downtown stabbing over cigarettes takes plea

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged after stabbing someone over an argument about cigarettes has taken a plea.

Online court records show John Overshiner pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. As a result of the plea, the court dropped the use of a dangerous weapon modifier against him.

He'll be sentenced in August.

Overshiner was arrested in November after stabbing someone near the Capitol Square. Court documents allege Overshiner thought the victim had stolen crack from him two days before. The man tried sell Overshiner cigarettes, but Overshiner recognized him and stabbed him in the back with a folding pocketknife.