Man accused of 2021 Beltline shooting pleads guilty as part of agreement with prosecutors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man accused of shooting a then-Middleton High School student on the Beltline in 2021 pleaded guilty to two of his three charges.

A judge convicted JB Richmond, 28, of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Another charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.

Authorities said the teen was shot in the leg.

Court records state the victim was a passenger and a fellow student was driving. Another SUV nearly ran them off the road near the South Whitney Way exit. The victim's friend followed that vehicle, and that vehicle's driver eventually fired seven gunshots at the students' car.

Richmond will be sentenced in July.