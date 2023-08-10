Man accused of 'brutally and sadistically' killing rabbits, burying them in backyard

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Portage police believe a 32-year-old man killed multiple rabbits inhumanely and buried them in his backyard.
Capt. Daniel Garrigan said officers were called to check on the welfare of Donald M. Klawes of Portage, on Wednesday.
Garrigan said police received a tip that rabbits had been killed by cruel means on the man's property.
When officers arrived at Klawes' home on East Edgewater Street, no live rabbits were found. However, officers saw multiple shallow graves in the backyard. Several decomposing rabbit carcasses were found in them, Garrigan said.
Garrigan said evidence shows multiple rabbits were killed by "inhumane, brutal and sadistic means."
Portage Police Officer Ben Oetzman said they found a total of six rabbits in the yard.
"The strong words that were used as to what happened to the rabbits are very accurate," he said. "It kind of shocks the system to hear that."
Oetzman told 27 News the rabbits were all adopted from different animal rescue centers in southern Wisconsin.
He said one rescue called the sheriff's office to report Klawes and told them Klawes was trying to adopt more rabbits after others had died in his care.
Oetzman said Klawes had made up a reason of how the rabbits died when he spoke to the rescue center.
Oetzman said the entire case is shocking and extremely disturbing.
"You do hear about it all the time that people who are serial killers, a lot of times, that's where they start out," Oetzman said. "I'm not saying that's what he is, but as an investigator, it's the first thing that comes in your mind."
Oetzman said they have no reason to believe Klawes has physically hurt anyone else and has no history of animal abuse.
Garrigan said Klawes was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail on multiple counts of mistreatment of animals - causing death.
Klawes is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Columbia County Court on Friday.