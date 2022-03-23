Man accused of hurting Madison police officer back in jail on new charges

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The man accused of hurting a Madison police officer during an October struggle on State Street was arrested on new charges in a separate crime Wednesday.
Jail records show Fitchburg police arrested Katoine Richardson on tentative charges related to an armed robbery. A release from the department claims Richardson, 19, robbed a man of a gun and money during an arranged meeting on Oregon Road on March 18.
Richardson was free on cash bond from 10 open criminal cases when he was arrested.
Fitchburg police are still seeking additional information in Richardson's latest arrest and ask anyone with tips to contact them.