Man accused of Madison stranger sexual assault found not competent to stand trial

Ivan Smart mugshot

MADISON (WKOW) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Madison has been found not competent to stand trial. 

Ivan Smart, 22, was determined not competent during a hearing Friday. He is charged with first-degree sexual assault aided by others and false imprisonment. 

A criminal complaint alleges Smart and another man groped an intoxicated woman on State Street before guiding her to a SUV where Smart sexually assaulted her. The woman fought with Smart and was able to get out of the SUV and get help from nearby bystanders. 

Smart's case is suspended unless he is again deemed competent in the future. He will be committed for treatment. 

