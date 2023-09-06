Man accused of setting fire to Dodgeville home

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Dodgeville police officers arrested a man they say set fire to a home on Tuesday.
Around 11:30 p.m., the Dodgeville Fire Department and police department responded to a fire on East Merrimac Street near North Dacotah Street.
The fire was put out before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.
After an investigation, the police department reports the first was an arson.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail for arson of a building, three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.