Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her Madison apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a woman reported she was sexually assaulted, while asleep in her apartment.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Spring Street just after 3 a.m. Friday.
They say a 20-year-old woman reported she had been asleep in her apartment when she woke up to a man she didn't know assaulting her.
She was able to call 911 and the suspect left the building.
Officers located him in the area, but he ran away.
A K9 then tracked him down and he was arrested.
The suspect is currently in the Dane County Jail on other charges.
The investigation continues.