 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her Madison apartment

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a woman reported she was sexually assaulted, while asleep in her apartment.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Spring Street just after 3 a.m. Friday.

They say a 20-year-old woman reported she had been asleep in her apartment when she woke up to a man she didn't know assaulting her.

She was able to call 911 and the suspect left the building. 

Officers located him in the area, but he ran away.

A K9 then tracked him down and he was arrested.

The suspect is currently in the Dane County Jail on other charges.

The investigation continues.