Man admits to causing damage at Madison business, taken into custody

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was arrested after breaking windows at a Madison business Sunday night, according to the Madison Police Department.
In a news release, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said an officer was out on routine patrol just before midnight when he noticed someone laying on the ground in front of the Discount Tire on Verona Road.
The officer noticed windows of the business were damaged, so he asked the man, who was laying next to his wheel chair, if he damaged them.
Police said the man admitted that he did and he told the officer that he needed to go to jail.
A total of 6 panes of glass and the glass pane to the front door were damaged.
The man was arrested and taken to jail.