Man admits voter fraud; WEC holds emergency meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) wants to pursue criminal charges against a man who admits to fraudulently requesting the absentee ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine mayor Cory Mason.
The act prompted an emergency meeting of the commission Thursday.
Anti-voting fraud activist Harry Wait tells our sister station in Milwaukee he did it to prove people can easily commit election fraud.
Commission chair Don Millis, a Republican, says he supports criminal charges, but wants to learn more before acting.
Democratic members say the proof is already there.
"People who think it's cute to commit a crime to undermine elections, that needs to be stopped and it needs to be stopped now," commission member Ann Jacobs said.
WEC says any attempt to request other people's ballots at a large scale would get flagged.
The commission will meet again next week to discuss pressing charges.