Man and dog killed in hit-and-run on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened late Wednesday night on the city's west side.

Authorities said they were called to the area of Schroeder Road and Struck Street at about 9:35 p.m. for a report of a person hit by a car.

The officer in charge told 27 News a man in his 60s was walking his dog when he and the dog were hit and killed.

Melody Webster told 27 News the victim was her friend. She said he lived at an apartment complex right near the intersection where he lost his life.

"He's usually not out that time of night, so that's why I thought it can't be him," Webster said. "And to strike him. He was always holding back, making sure they were going to stop," Webster said of her friend's walking routine.

The intersection where the collision took place has a pedestrian crosswalk with flashing warning lights that can be activated.

"His dog was a support dog and he was so smart," Webster said. "I'm upset."

Authorities say a passerby saw the man laying on the road and called police.

In January 2022, La Follette High School student Jeremiah Broomfield was killed when the car he was a passenger in was in a hit-and-run crash on Schroeder Road. Madison Police officials arrested Sadarius Goodall, 42, and he's facing several felony charges.

The suspect in the crash has not been located.

Madison police released a description of the suspect vehicle Thursday evening, saying it's a royal/metallic blue sedan with a "smashed" front windshield. Police say it may be a Chevy Malibu that frequents the Gammon/Schroeder Road area.

Madison Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said detectives are investigating whether speed, poor visibility, impaired or distracted driving are factors in Wednesday's collision.

If you have information about this vehicle, its driver or about the incident, call the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4988.