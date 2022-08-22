Man arrested, accused of dealing drugs near State Street

MADISON (WKOW) — On Sunday, Madison police arrested a man after officers saw him make "several drug deals."
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers noticed a man dealing drugs around State Street and West Gillman Street.
Fryer reported police approached the man and took him into custody around 4:40 p.m.
According to Fryer, heroin with fentanyl and cocaine with fentanyl were located on the suspect. Baggies and a scale were found when a K-9 unit searched his vehicle.
Christopher Mason, 40, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping