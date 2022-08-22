 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested, accused of dealing drugs near State Street

  • Updated
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — On Sunday, Madison police arrested a man after officers saw him make "several drug deals." 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers noticed a man dealing drugs around State Street and West Gillman Street.

Fryer reported police approached the man and took him into custody around 4:40 p.m. 

According to Fryer, heroin with fentanyl and cocaine with fentanyl were located on the suspect. Baggies and a scale were found when a K-9 unit searched his vehicle.

Christopher Mason, 40, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping