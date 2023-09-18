Man arrested after climbing onto roof to escape police

MADISON (WKOW) --- A man climbed onto an apartment's roof to get away from police officers after fighting with a woman, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to a home on Moland Street near N. Lawn Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man and woman fighting.
Officers had already responded earlier that evening, but the man and woman weren't there when they arrived.
When officers returned at 10:45 p.m., they spoke with the woman through an apartment door.
Officers then formed a perimeter around the building and saw the man on the roof trying to get away.
Fryer said officers told the man to go back inside the apartment, and he did.
William Jones, 25, was arrested for false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possessing cocaine.
The investigation is ongoing.