Man arrested after disturbance in Janesville that prompted SWAT team response

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville arrested a man who was involved in a disturbance that eventually lead officers to call in a SWAT team.
The Janesville Police Department says William Stephens created a disturbance at a home on N. Washington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Stephens had a handgun during that disturbance. When officers arrived, Stephens went into his home and wouldn't come out.
At that point, the Janesville SWAT Team was activated. Negotiators talked with Stephens on the phone for two hours before he eventually left his apartment and was arrested.
Stephens is now being held at the Rock County Jail. He is on probation with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.