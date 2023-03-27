Man arrested after firing gun during fight on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — One man was arrested Friday after a fight where a gun was fired on Madison's east side.
According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were sent to Wittwer Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday after multiple people called about hearing gunshots.
Officers arrived to find two men fighting near a vehicle and learned that one of them had fired a gun inside and outside the vehicle.
Fryer said both men were hurt in the fight and were examined by EMS, but neither were hurt by the gunfire. No homes or vehicles nearby were damaged from bullets either.
Fryer said one of the men, who she identifies as Robert Gipson Jr. 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested. She said he was taken into custody for domestic disorderly conduct, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping charges.