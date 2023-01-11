Man arrested after firing gun into Monroe home

MONROE (WKOW) — A 50-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after firing a gun into a Monroe home, according to the Monroe Police Department.
The department reports that around 8:30 p.m., it investigated reports of a gun being fired into a home on 16th Street near 15th Avenue.
They say John M. Frediu, 50, was arrested at the scene without incident.
He was taken to the Green County Jail on initial charges of 1st-degree attempted intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, intoxicated use of a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
There were no reports of injuries to any of the home's occupants.