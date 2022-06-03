Man arrested after fleeing through Beloit in U-Haul

BELOIT (WKOW) — A Beloit man is in custody after he drove away from a traffic stop in a U-Haul then ran from police Friday, according to the City of Beloit Police Department.
Around 10:20 a.m., the City of Beloit Police Department received a report of a man erratically driving a U-Haul near Highways 11 and 51.
The Town of Beloit tried to stop the driver, but he didn't stop. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed near Henry Avenue and Tremont Drive.
The driver attempted to run but was caught with the help of a Rock County Sheriff’s Office K-9.
The driver, Johnny A. Curtis-Smith, 46, received treatment at a local hospital and was transported to the Rock County Jail.
He faces the charge of a possession of drug paraphernalia charge in the City of Beloit. Additional arrests for felonies were made by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Beloit. His passenger was also transported to the hospital and arrested.
All School District of Beloit buildings were placed on lockdown during this incident due to the erratic behavior of the driver.