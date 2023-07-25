Man arrested after he was seen watching TV in Madison fraternity house

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police took a man into custody after he was seen watching TV in the main living room of a fraternity house Monday night.
Madison Police Department Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a fraternity house on W. Lakelawn Place off Langdon Street around 11 p.m.
One of the people who live in the house called police after he saw a stranger inside watching TV in the main living room.
Fryer said the man couldn't be identified, and he was booked into the Dane County Jail. His fingerprints will be sent to the FBI for identification.
He was booked into the jail for criminal trespass to a dwelling and obstructing charges.