Man arrested after Kwik Trip employees report he stole from unconscious person

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is in police custody after police say he stole money from someone having a serious medical event.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer reports their investigation began on December 9, when speaking to an employee of the Kwik Trip on E. Washington Avenue near Reindahl Avenue.
The employee explained to officers an event where a customer had a "significant medical event" after using an ATM to withdraw money. The event left the person unconscious and bleeding, and store employees and Good Samaritans stepped in to help.
Fryer reports one person feigned helping the victim but was actually collecting the victim's cash and left the scene. She said the suspect was quickly identified through store surveillance.
Fryer reports the suspect, identified as Michael Pisano, was arrested on December 14 with the help of the Sun Prairie Police Department. She said Pisano was on bail for a series of commercial burglaries when this incident happened.
Pisano was arrested for theft from a person and numerous felony bail jumping charges, Fryer said.