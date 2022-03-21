Man arrested after leading police on chase in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman, and led police on a chase early Monday morning.
An incident report from Janesville Police Lt. Joshua Norem says officers responded to the 3900 block of Milton Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. for a disturbance.
A woman told police she had been assaulted, taken against her will, and the suspect was fleeing the scene. The suspect was reportedly armed and impaired by narcotics, the incident report says.
An officer found the vehicle near the downtown area and attempted to stop it near the intersection of Center Avenue and Joliet Street.
After momentarily stopping, the suspect then allegedly led officers on a chase through portions of the southwest neighborhoods of the City of Janesville.
At one point during the chase, Norem says the suspect intentionally struck a squad to avoid being caught.
The officer was uninjured, and the suspect was eventually caught after running off the roadway in the 1800 block of Waterford Drive.
The man was taken into custody and arrested on preliminary OWI, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Fleeing charges.