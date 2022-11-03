Man arrested after multi-county chase

(WKOW) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after a multi-county chase Thursday morning, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk said the agency learned of a chase in Columbia County around 11 a.m. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office called the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office to inform them the chase was nearing their jurisdiction and the suspect was armed.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office stopped the chase upon entering into Green Lake County on HWY 73.
When Green Lake deputies tried to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspect sped away at speeds over 85 mph. Deputies didn't chase the suspect, instead clearing major intersections and trying to figure out where the suspect was going so they could warn neighboring jurisdictions.
Deputies eventually lost sight of the suspect vehicle in the area of Princeton.
Shortly before noon, the Marquette County Sheriff's Office learned the suspect was stopped near the county line, and Green Lake deputies were dispatched to help.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident on CTH E near the county line.
Vande Kolk said a firearm was found in the suspect's vehicle, and the suspect is expected to be charged with felony eluding in multiple counties.