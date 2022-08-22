 Skip to main content
Man arrested after officers observe drug deal at Reihndal Park

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was arrested after police say they observed a drug deal while patrolling Reihndal Park. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the suspect was pulled over near the park around 6 p.m. 

Fryer said the suspect, identified as Russell Lust, admitted to having drugs inside the vehicle. She said along with drugs, officers also found a gun, digital scale and a "large sum of cash." 

Lust was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

