Man arrested after police chase on Madison's north side

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man was taken into custody after running from police on Madison's north side.
Madison Police Lt. Eric Vosburg said at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, people called 911 to report a man was outside on Fulton Lane with an edged weapon, and they thought he may have ingested an unknown substance.
When police got on scene, the man ran away, climbed onto the roof of a nearby home, jumped off and then went into a garage.
Lt. Vosburg said officers were concerned the man may have a gun, so they called in help. MPD SWAT, K9 and negotiators responded to the scene shortly after.
By about 11:15 p.m., the man was safely taken into custody. No gun was found.
Police said the man also faces charges from prior police calls at a different location.