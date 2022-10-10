Man arrested after police say he groped women at Red Rock Saloon

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was arrested for sexual assault in downtown Madison early Sunday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD officer Ryan Kimberley said officers were flagged down outside of Red Rock Saloon around 2:15 a.m.
Victims reportedly told police the man was drinking and "groping" several women, along with threatening people and trying to start fights.
MPD arrested the 32-year-old man and Kimberley says he faces a 4th degree sexual assault charge and three counts of disorderly conduct.