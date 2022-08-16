Man arrested after shooting at roommate through bedroom door, fleeing

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A man was arrested after Stoughton police said he fired a gun at his roommate through a bedroom door Monday evening.
In a Facebook post, officers said they responded to the 1000 block of W. South Street for a disturbance where two roommates were arguing.
After an investigation, they determined that one of the roommates, Elijah Seamonson, fired at the other roommate through a bedroom door.
The bullet missed the victim and went through a wall into a kitchen chair. However, the victim got a minor injury from flying debris.
Seamonson fled but was later found and arrested by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Seamonson has been booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.