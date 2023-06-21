Man arrested after sneaking into women's restroom at Madison grocery store

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man they claim snuck into a women's restroom and peered into occupied stalls.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to the Woodman's Market on the city's east side around 12:40 p.m. after a man was caught in the women's bathroom.
Fryer said the man left the store before officers arrived, but they found him in a nearby park. She said the 31-year-old man admitted to doing this in the past.
Fryer said the man was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.