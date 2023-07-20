Man arrested after stealing from Madison construction site, running from police

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man accused of stealing from a construction site and driving into oncoming traffic in an attempt to escape arrest.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were told someone was stealing from a construction site on University Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday.
The man left the scene in a vehicle, and officers tried to use road spikes to stop him. However, they called off the pursuit after the man started driving the wrong way down Midvale Boulevard.
The man was ultimately stopped by Cherokee Heights Middle School.
Fryer said Usamah Smiri, 24, was arrested for burglary and theft.
Additional charges are expected from the Shorewood Hills Police Department.