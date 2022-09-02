Man arrested after threatening people with gun on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was arrested Thursday night after police say he threatened people with a gun near Warner Park.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Sherman Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.
On scene, authorities were told Paris Thompkins tried to fight with the victims, producing a gun and "verbally threatening to use it." Lisko says the gun was not fired.
Thompkins was found at his home nearby and arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct while armed, one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Lisko also said Thompkins had a probation and parole warrant.
A woman with Thompkins was cited for disorderly conduct and released for what Lisko calls "threatening gestures and comments" to the victims.