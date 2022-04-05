Man arrested after threatening people with machete, resisting arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is in custody after threatening to kill employees at a Madison business with a machete and resisting arrest, according to the Madison Police Department.
Sgt. Nathan Becker said at about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Modou Bah, 34, walked into the Goodyear Auto Service on East Washington Avenue and placed a 22 inch machete on the counter. Bah threatened to kill employees who were there.
The employees went to the garage area and quickly called 911.
When police got there, Bah yelled for police to shoot him. MPD officers worked to apprehend the man as he was physically resisting arrest.
A lieutenant and sergeant were hurt in the struggle. They are expected to be ok.
The Madison Police Department said Bah was taken into custody and transported to the Dane County Jail.
Multiple charges have been recommended in this case, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping.