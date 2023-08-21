 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man arrested after trying to abduct girl in Janesville

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest USE ME

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit man accused of trying to abduct a young girl on Friday is now in custody, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Sgt. Jimmy G Holford III said the attempted child abduction happened around 5:20 p.m.

A young girl was walking near N. Crosby Avenue and Bond Place when a Black man drove up to her.

Holford said the man asked her if she wanted to smoke weed or give him her phone number, and when she refused, the man grabbed the girl's wrist.

A bystander heard the girl scream and came over, causing the man to drive away.

Holford said Daryl Holloway, 55, was identified as the suspect.

Holloway is a convicted sex offender who's currently on parole and he's under GPS monitoring. He's also not allowed to interact with minors.

Holloway has a history of breaking the law, according to Holford. Holloway was convicted of sexual assault in 1986 and 1993, and he was convicted of burglary or theft in 2018 and 2022.

Holford said Holloway was arrested for child enticement, abduction of another's child and a probation violation.

Tags

