Man arrested after trying to abduct girl in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit man accused of trying to abduct a young girl on Friday is now in custody, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Sgt. Jimmy G Holford III said the attempted child abduction happened around 5:20 p.m.
A young girl was walking near N. Crosby Avenue and Bond Place when a Black man drove up to her.
Holford said the man asked her if she wanted to smoke weed or give him her phone number, and when she refused, the man grabbed the girl's wrist.
A bystander heard the girl scream and came over, causing the man to drive away.
Holford said Daryl Holloway, 55, was identified as the suspect.
Holloway is a convicted sex offender who's currently on parole and he's under GPS monitoring. He's also not allowed to interact with minors.
Holloway has a history of breaking the law, according to Holford. Holloway was convicted of sexual assault in 1986 and 1993, and he was convicted of burglary or theft in 2018 and 2022.
Holford said Holloway was arrested for child enticement, abduction of another's child and a probation violation.