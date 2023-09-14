Man arrested after trying to pawn stolen photography equipment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are encouraging people who own expensive electronics to take stock of them after a burglar tried to sell some of his haul.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a man told police in late July someone broke into his hotel room and stole his high-end photography equipment and an iPad.
The man gave officers his equipment's serial numbers. The man also called local camera shops and gave them the serial numbers.
A few days after the theft, the suspect, identified as Daryl Patterson, 44, tried to sell the equipment to the Camera Company in Madison.
Staff recognized the serial numbers and called the police, but Patterson left before they arrived. The interaction was caught on video.
A few days after that, Patterson sold the equipment to a Milwaukee pawn shop. Again, the interaction was caught on video.
Fryer said Madison detectives tracked Patterson down to a home in Madison, where they found more property belonging to the victim. The victim was reunited with his belongings.
Patterson was arrested for burglary, resisting and possessing methamphetamine.
Fryer said people who own expensive electronics should write down their equipment's serial numbers, as it's the best way to make sure they're returned.