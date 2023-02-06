 Skip to main content
Man arrested at Madison grocery store after reports of 'out of control' behavior

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man is in custody after causing a disturbance outside an east side Woodman's Market Sunday. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to Woodman's Market on Milwaukee St. after getting reports of a man acting "out of control." The reports claimed the man was throwing things at parked cars. 

Fryer said the man, identified as 32-year-old Zachary Showers, also tried to fight officers when they went to take him into custody. 

Showers was taken into custody for criminal damage to property, resisting and obstructing, and a warrant for his arrest in an arson case. 

