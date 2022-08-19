Man arrested for 9th OWI after hit-and-run crash on far east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was arrested for his ninth OWI after a hit and run accident Thursday evening.
Madison Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Hannah said officers responded to North Stoughton Road and Kinsman Boulevard before 9 p.m. for a reported hit and run.
Hannah said a car was struck by a truck towing a camper. The suspect vehicle was fond on Straubel Street and Wright Street.
Hannah said two men spotted near the vehicle who initially told police a third man no longer on scene was the one who was driving. But, Hannah said one of the men on scene eventually admitted to driving.
Inside the car, Hannah said officers found open intoxicants, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs and marijuana. The driver, who Hannah said was uncooperative, was arrested for his ninth OWI and a parole hold.